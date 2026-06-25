Kopp Family Office LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Kopp Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,551 shares during the period. Xometry makes up 2.0% of Kopp Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.14% of Xometry worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,734,928.70. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $4,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,536.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $5,989,621. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.27. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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