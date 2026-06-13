Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Korea Investment CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $272,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.18. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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