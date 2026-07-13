Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 10,934 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 544.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $115.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $134.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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