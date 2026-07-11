Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 19,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,696 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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