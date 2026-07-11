Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,759 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. 27,476,453 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,734,172. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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