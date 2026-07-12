Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $106,221,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,836,000 after buying an additional 1,211,731 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 1,168,084 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.7%

FND traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,452. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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