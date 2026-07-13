Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 135,000 Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on STVN

Insider Transactions at Stevanato Group

In related news, Director Karen Flynn sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately €98,387.13. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,187,037.22. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $102,061 in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €19.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €12.89 and a 12-month high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 by (€0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of €273.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

See Also

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