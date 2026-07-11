Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 22,261 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,285 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $72,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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