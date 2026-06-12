Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,166 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore increased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $364.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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