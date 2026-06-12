Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 10,457 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,546,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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