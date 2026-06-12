Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 64,044 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,044 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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