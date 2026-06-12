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Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its GE Aerospace stake by 50% in the fourth quarter, buying 4,439 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 13,321 shares worth about $4.1 million.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.86 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 24.6% year over year to $11.61 billion. The company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of 7.10 to 7.40.
  • Recent news around the company has been mostly positive, including a new board addition from Microsoft AI leadership, strength in its defense and propulsion business, and a new propulsion power order from the U.S. Navy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 4.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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