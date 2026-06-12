Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 4,780.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,895 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911,499 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $592,832,000 after acquiring an additional 175,343 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here