Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $953.27 and its 200-day moving average is $908.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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