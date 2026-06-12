Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,506 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $994.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,015.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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