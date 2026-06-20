Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,765 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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