Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 67,009 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average is $271.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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