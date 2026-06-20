Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,373 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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