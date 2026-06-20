Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC sharply reduced its Digital Realty Trust stake by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 49,373 shares and leaving it with 16,983 shares valued at about $2.63 million.
  • Digital Realty Trust’s latest results were solid: quarterly EPS matched estimates at $0.46 and revenue came in slightly above forecasts at $1.64 billion, with revenue rising 16.2% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat on DLR, with multiple firms lifting price targets and the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating; the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, yielding about 2.6% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,373 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Digital Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will crumble without these 5 companies
SpaceX will crumble without these 5 companies
From InvestPub (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines