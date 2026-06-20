Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,120,549 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,339 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,120,549 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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