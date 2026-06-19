Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,420,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,171,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,438,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $586,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $532,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $477,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $467.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.83 and a 200 day moving average of $473.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.37 and a 1-year high of $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.Ameriprise Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $543.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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