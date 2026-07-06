KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $360.45 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $407.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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