Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,259 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.92%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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