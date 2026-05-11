Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Holdings Lessened by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 141,932 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 540,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Article Title

Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Positive Sentiment: The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Article Title

The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Article Title

Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Kraft Heinz, which could temper enthusiasm despite the recent operational improvements. Article Title

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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