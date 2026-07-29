Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Position Decreased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,887 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.19.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 4.1%

KHC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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