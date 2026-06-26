Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

MPWR stock opened at $1,438.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,554.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.33. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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