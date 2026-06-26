Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blowout results and strong AI-driven demand are lifting the entire memory/storage complex, including Seagate. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

Micron’s blowout results and strong AI-driven demand are lifting the entire memory/storage complex, including Seagate. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Seagate as an AI infrastructure winner with improving pricing power and durable earnings potential. Seagate (STX) Gets Fresh Backing As An AI Data Storage Winner

Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Seagate as an AI infrastructure winner with improving pricing power and durable earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Investor coverage is also pointing to Apple’s warning about rising memory costs as evidence of a broader storage shortage, which could support pricing for Seagate and peers. Apple Just Handed These 4 Memory Stocks Their Best News of the Year

Investor coverage is also pointing to Apple’s warning about rising memory costs as evidence of a broader storage shortage, which could support pricing for Seagate and peers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so this does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $1,025.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.55. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $229.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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