Krilogy Financial LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,051.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,213.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $776.51 and its 200-day moving average is $507.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,008.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Reuters article

Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Benzinga analyst update

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. TipRanks article

Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. Negative Sentiment: Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. LA Times article

Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: South Korea’s KOSPI plunge and weakness in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics added pressure on Micron, reinforcing fears that memory-chip enthusiasm may be overheating. Barron’s article

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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