Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 9.4%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $279.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside tied to AI infrastructure demand. Benzinga report on price target increase

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to from $240 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in further upside tied to AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc also lifted its outlook and set a new Street-high target of $385 , highlighting data center networking as a major long-term AI growth opportunity. Barchart article on new Street-high target

KeyBanc also lifted its outlook and set a new Street-high target of , highlighting as a major long-term AI growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles and analyst commentary continue to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI data-center bandwidth and networking , including its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the bullish investment case. Insider Monkey article on Teralynx T100

Recent articles and analyst commentary continue to emphasize Marvell’s role in , including its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the bullish investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued Marvell’s value is still being re-rated by the market, but it does not appear to introduce a new near-term catalyst. Seeking Alpha article on real value

A Seeking Alpha piece argued Marvell’s value is still being re-rated by the market, but it does not appear to introduce a new near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Marvell CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a disclosure that may add some caution around insider sentiment, even though the sale was relatively small versus his remaining stake. SEC insider transaction filing

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,541 shares of company stock valued at $33,259,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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