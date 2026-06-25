Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 5,804 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Article Title

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Article Title

Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted competitive and international setbacks, including reports of European customers moving away from Palantir, which may add pressure to the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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