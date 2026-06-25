Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 17,394 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock worth $318,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,761 shares of the company's stock worth $198,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock worth $180,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NVT opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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