KRS Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,044 shares of company stock worth $26,022,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here