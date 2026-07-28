Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of Krystal Biotech worth $121,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $351.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.50 and a fifty-two week high of $382.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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