L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Holdings Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $289.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.36 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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