L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 153,567 shares of the company's stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,223 shares of the company's stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $303.56 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $226.47 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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