L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 387.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,410,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,872,710,000 after buying an additional 190,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,645,419 shares of the company's stock worth $3,418,747,000 after purchasing an additional 329,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,919,368 shares of the company's stock worth $2,618,459,000 after purchasing an additional 141,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,505,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,318,020 shares of the company's stock worth $974,072,000 after buying an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.91. The company had a trading volume of 626,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,537. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $257.35 and a 1 year high of $379.23. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.97 and a 200 day moving average of $329.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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