Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 1,854.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,653 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.31% of Labcorp worth $64,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $756,878,000 after acquiring an additional 440,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 4,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,746 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,105,791 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $604,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,550 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $178,996,000 after acquiring an additional 275,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total value of $156,130.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,782.89. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 8,705 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $2,437,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,773 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,209.08. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,450. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.20.

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Labcorp Trading Up 1.7%

LH opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.02 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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