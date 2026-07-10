Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Labcorp worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.33.

View Our Latest Report on LH

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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