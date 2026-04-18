Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 151,993 Workiva Inc. $WK

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,993 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,109,000. Workiva accounts for 9.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.27% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 287.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 217.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Workiva by 82.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Workiva Trading Down 0.4%

Workiva stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.68. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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