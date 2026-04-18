Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $725.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $674.23.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.6%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $553.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.41. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.10 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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