Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Ulta Beauty logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lakewood Asset Management cut its Ulta stake by 76.5% in Q4, selling 2,995 shares and leaving 921 shares valued at about $557,000, indicating notable institutional selling.
  • Analysts hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $674.23, although individual targets and ratings have been mixed (Oppenheimer cut to $650, Bank of America raised to $685, others range $650–$725).
  • Ulta beat quarterly estimates with $8.01 EPS and $3.90B revenue (up 11.8% YoY), set FY2026 guidance of $28.05–$28.55 EPS, and trades at about a $24.2B market cap with a P/E near 21.6.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $725.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $674.23.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.6%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $553.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.41. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.10 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ulta Beauty Right Now?

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines