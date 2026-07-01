Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $433.33 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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