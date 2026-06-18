Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.18 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $397.63. The company has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here