Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3,213.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $326.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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