Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $374.18 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $397.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a market cap of $467.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here