Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

More Lam Research News

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Lam Research Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average price is $283.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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