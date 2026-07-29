Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Lam Research worth $410,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 259,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,532,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $59,973,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.37.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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