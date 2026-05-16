Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 216,607 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here