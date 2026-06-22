Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $389.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $301.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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