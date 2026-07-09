Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 144,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Lam Research worth $662,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $333.15 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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