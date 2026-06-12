Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,525 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Lam Research were worth $98,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.81. The stock has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $283.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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