Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 12,278.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,603 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $145,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $139.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. The firm had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.80.

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Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

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